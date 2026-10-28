Last week, MCEDC President & CEO Jared Smith and other local Montgomery County business leaders were named to the Washington Business Journal’s Power 250 List, which recognizes influential business leaders across the DMV region. Smith, who joined MCEDC in December 2025, brings over 20 years of economic development and business experience across local and state government to the role. He is widely recognized in the economic development field and chairs the International Economic Development Council’s national Committee on the Future of the Profession, helping shape strategies that influence communities across the U.S.

During his time at MCEDC, Smith has led the development of the new Countywide Economic Development Strategic Plan for Montgomery County. The strategic plan establishes a clear, actionable framework to guide economic growth, competitiveness, and inclusive opportunity across the County. The plan builds on existing County assets like talent and proximity to world-leading research institutions, while addressing emerging challenges and opportunities in the ecosystem and workforce development.

Smith also oversaw MCEDC’s rebrand, which included a refreshed logo, new website, and the launch of quarterly MCEDC-hosted events where each convened over 100 attendees. Smith has also prioritized building a best-in-class economic development team and has made several key hires, including a new Vice President of Business Development , Vice President of Economic Competitiveness , and Chief Operating Officer .

The Washington Business Journal’s Power 250 list also recognized several other Montgomery County leaders, including Co-founder of Xometry, Randy Altschuler, President and CEO of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, Angela Franco, Founder & CEO of United Therapeutics, Dr. Martine Rothblatt, President & CEO of The Donohoe Companies, Christopher Bruch, and President of Montgomery College, Dr. Jermaine F. Williams.