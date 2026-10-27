Potomac Mills Hosts Free Indoor Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Potomac Mills will host a free indoor Mall-O-Ween Boo Bash on Saturday, October 31, from 1 to 3 p.m., offering families store-to-store trick-or-treating throughout the Woodbridge shopping center.
Participating retailers will display a pumpkin sticker in their windows. Halloween characters will roam the mall for photos, and a photo station will be set up in Grand Court near T.J. Maxx and the children’s play area, according to a release from the center.
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Press Release:
Families can trick-or-treat store to store at participating retailers, which will display a pumpkin sticker in their windows. Halloween characters will roam the center for photos, and families can stop by a Halloween photo station in Grand Court, near T.J.Maxx and the kids’ play area.
WHAT: Mall-O-Ween Boo Bash
Families can trick-or-treat store to store at participating retailers, which will display a pumpkin sticker in their windows. Halloween characters will roam the center for photos, and families can stop by a Halloween photo station in Grand Court, near T.J.Maxx and the kids’ play area.
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, 1 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Potomac Mills, 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Trick-or-treating throughout the center; photo station in Grand Court.