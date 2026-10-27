Man accused of damaging Iwo Jima memorial faces federal charges

A Mexican national accused of damaging the Iwo Jima memorial near Marine Corps Base Quantico faces federal charges upon his transfer to federal custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano, 27, remains in Prince William County custody following an Oct. 26 bond hearing in Prince William County Circuit Court. Judge Petula Metzler reversed a cashless bail order issued by Prince William General District Judge Fernando Villarroel, setting a $2,500 bond and ordering mental health screening and treatment as conditions of release.

The federal charges stem from an Oct. 21 incident in which Prince William County police found Maldonado Soriano at the memorial with a sledgehammer, according to the federal press release. The release states that damage included the removal of the head from one of the Marine statues, the removal of multiple rifle barrels and damage to other parts of the monument.

Upon his transfer to federal custody, Maldonado Soriano faces charges of willfully injuring or committing a depredation against property of the United States and willfully injuring or destroying a monument on public property commemorating the service of members of the armed forces.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Theophani K. Stamos, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Hanna Porterfield, special agent in charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s Washington Field Office; and Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham announced the federal charges.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Charlie Ramirez and Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Warner are prosecuting the case. Federal court records are available through the Eastern District of Virginia or PACER under case number 1:26-mj-425.

Bond hearing focused on threats and mental health

At the Oct. 26 bond hearing, Metzler said the case raised concerns about Maldonado Soriano’s mental health.

“It’s clear to this court that we are dealing with undiagnosed and untreated mental health issues,” Metzler said.

Defense attorney Barry Zweig represented Maldonado Soriano at the hearing. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexander Brandler represented the Commonwealth.

Prince William County Police Detective Mary Wells was the sole witness. Wells works in the department’s intelligence unit and serves as a task force officer with the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Wells testified that Maldonado Soriano could face harm if released because of threats made against him online following the damage to the memorial.

She described online outrage over the incident and referred to what she characterized as a “code red” issued in response to the vandalism. The term became known through the 1992 film A Few Good Men, in which it refers to an unofficial order for Marines to discipline a fellow service member.

After the hearing, Wells told Potomac Local News that investigators had found no evidence that a military authority issued an unofficial order to harm Maldonado Soriano. She described the phrase as a general sentiment expressed online rather than an order.

The Commonwealth argued that Maldonado Soriano’s release could expose him to harm. Zweig countered that keeping someone in jail because members of the public might attack him would set a dangerous precedent.

Metzler ordered Maldonado Soriano released on bond, subject to the court’s conditions, including mental health screening and treatment.

Police account described statements during questioning

During the hearing, Brandler read a police narrative into the record detailing statements Maldonado Soriano allegedly made during questioning.

According to the narrative, Maldonado Soriano said he wished he had not complied with law enforcement and hoped officers would have shot him. Police had drawn their guns because he was holding a sledgehammer when confronted.

The narrative also stated that Maldonado Soriano blamed rapper Lil Baby when asked why he damaged the statue, alleging that the rapper had told him to carry out the vandalism. No evidence was presented at the hearing establishing a relationship between the rapper and Maldonado Soriano.

According to Brandler’s account of the narrative, the officer who wrote it described Maldonado Soriano’s answers as sporadic and, at times, difficult to follow.

Maldonado Soriano reportedly told police he no longer knew what was real, had been consuming large amounts of social media content involving violence and constantly heard noise in his head. He also reportedly said he was attached to his phone and controlled by social media.

The narrative further stated that Maldonado Soriano had tried to join the U.S. Marine Corps but was denied because of his immigration status.

Those statements were presented through the prosecutor’s reading of the police narrative. They were not a clinical assessment, and the court heard that Maldonado Soriano had no diagnosed mental health disorders.

Immigration custody remains unresolved

Wells testified that Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed detainers with the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The detainers indicate that federal immigration authorities have an interest in Maldonado Soriano’s custody if he otherwise qualifies for release. The state court’s bond order does not resolve his immigration status or determine whether federal authorities will take custody of him.

Federal sources previously told Fox News that Maldonado Soriano is a Mexican national and a former recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The sources said his DACA status expired in August 2026 after it was not renewed. The report also stated that he entered the United States in December 1999.

At the bond hearing, Wells indicated that federal officials were taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding whether to pursue federal charges. The subsequent announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirms that federal charges have been filed, although Maldonado Soriano remains in state custody pending his transfer.

The federal prosecution is separate from the state criminal proceedings and the question of immigration custody.

Background

Maldonado Soriano has lived in Stafford since childhood, arriving in the United States at about 1 year old, according to information presented at the bond hearing. He attended Stafford County Public Schools and has worked in construction throughout his adult life.

He previously worked for Dyna Electric and now works for his father’s construction business. He owns a trailer in Stafford County, and his daughter lives in Northern Virginia.

During the hearing, Maldonado Soriano sat beside Zweig. Aside from shaking hands with his attorney, he did not appear to acknowledge others in the courtroom, including his father, who was present. He spent much of the hearing staring at the wall behind the judge.

The Iwo Jima memorial depicts Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

Maldonado Soriano’s next state court date is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027.