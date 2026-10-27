Call to Action: New Volunteer Opportunities in Prince William

Greetings, Prince William.

The holiday season is a time for giving. Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim-A-Tree & Senior Basket Program brought cheer to about 4,000 children and 800 seniors last year. All kids are adopted; the focus is now on more seniors. Ways to help:

Prince William Conservation Alliance holds its annual fundraiser “Owl Watch Out with You!” this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano in Haymarket. Italian food, non-alcoholic drinks, an Earthquest speaker on owls, and two owl ambassadors (Barred Owl and Eurasian Eagle Owl). Details.

Looking to volunteer? Here are the latest needs:

Eduruna seeks Volunteer Support Team Mentors for high school and college students in underserved communities exploring tech, digital design, and other careers. Desired qualities include relevant experience, passion for mentorship, and strong communication skills. More.

PARWA United hosts a “Pack for Purpose” planning meeting on Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. to support domestic-violence survivors with hygiene kits and resources. Register.

Lake Ridge Fellowship House needs volunteers for Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Thursday, Oct. 29. A mammography bus will be on site. Shifts: 9–11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Help with refreshments, guidance, and lobby organization. Sign up.

We Are Artistic needs booth support at the Best Buddies Gala on Oct. 30. Flexible two-hour shifts between 5 and 10 p.m. for craft activity, greeting, set-up, and clean-up. Register.

Girls on the Run NOVA needs more than 150 volunteers for its Fall 5K Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 22, in Pentagon City, Arlington. Roles include greeters, buddy runners, and water-stop managers. Shifts 6–10 a.m. Form.

Animal Allies seeks foster homes in the Woodbridge and Alexandria areas for adult cats and kittens. Supplies and guidance provided. Details.

Hands on Harvest’s “Grow a Row” program supports gardeners for the 2027 season (Feb. 1–Sept. 1). Mentorship, seeds, and seedlings available; donate a portion of the harvest to local pantries. Info.

Volunteer Prince William’s next community event is the Forest Park High School Fall Festival on Oct. 31. Tag them in your volunteer posts.

Do you have volunteer needs or are you hosting a community event? It is free to post at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Contact Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292 or visit volunteerprincewilliam.org.