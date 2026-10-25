Letter: Moving Past Copper Without Leaving Anyone Behind

If you still have a landline plugged into the wall, you may have heard that the copper lines behind it are being phased out. For many people, especially older residents and families in the more rural parts of our region, that news surely raised concerns. That phone line has been there through storms and power outages. It’s the number the grandkids memorized. Anyone who has spent time in public office knows that the hardest changes are the ones that touch something people rely on every day without thinking about it. But here there’s a bigger picture. The copper network many of us remember isn’t the copper network we have today.

When much of this infrastructure went into the ground, it was new and backed by armies of technicians who knew it inside and out. Fifty years later, that wire has been patched over many times. Moisture gets in after heavy rain. Replacement parts are harder to find, and the workforce that knows how to repair these systems is retiring faster than it can be replaced. When a copper line goes down today, the fix often takes longer and costs more than it used to, and it may not hold.

That’s why the path forward matters so much, and why I think the Federal Communications Commission got this right. Earlier this year, the FCC unanimously adopted a plan to modernize how carriers decommission copper. Commissioners from both parties voted for it, which is no small thing in today’s Washington. The plan clears away outdated processes that has slowed investment in better networks. Just as important, it keeps the federal government in the loop before a company can fully stop offering a service. The goal is a managed transition. It is not supposed to leave anyone stranded without a working way to call for help.

That’s the right balance. Modernize, but don’t pull the rug out. If a household doesn’t yet have a reliable replacement, the rules are designed so they aren’t left in the lurch.

A key point is also where technology is headed. If what you care about most is resilience, meaning a connection that holds up in a storm and gets fixed quickly when it doesn’t, copper is no longer the best answer.

Fiber doesn’t corrode the way copper does and is far less vulnerable to water damage. It carries vastly more capacity. It supports the things that now depend on a connection, from telehealth visits to home security systems to emergency alerts. Modern wireless networks have improved dramatically, and many now offer battery-backed home phone service that works with the handset you already own. These networks are also where the investment, the engineers, and the spare parts are going. Every dollar spent keeping a fading copper network that serves a shrinking population is a dollar not spent building something stronger.

So here’s what I’d ask. Carriers need to communicate clearly, offer real help with the switch, and pay special attention to seniors and anyone using medical alert devices or alarm systems tied to a landline. Regulators need to hold them to the safeguards. And the rest of us should approach this change with healthy skepticism but an open mind.

The goal isn’t to take something away. It’s to give every Virginian a connection that works when it matters most. In 2026, that connection isn’t necessarily copper.

Ian Lovejoy is a former Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, where he represented District 22, and a former two-term member of the Manassas City Council.

Potomac Local News accepts letters to the editor on issues of local importance. Letters must include the writer’s name and town. Submit your letters to [email protected].