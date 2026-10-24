Manassas police say gunshots near Church and Main damaged a vehicle; no one injured

Manassas City Police say officers responded Friday night to reports of gunshots near Church Street and Main Street in Old Town.

Police said no one was injured. Investigators recovered cartridge casings in front of Bull Run Unitarian Church, where a private gathering of about 150 to 200 people had been taking place. One parked vehicle was damaged.

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Full update from the Manassas City Police Department Facebook page:

Update 10.24.2026 at 10:19 a.m.

On October 23, 2026, at approximately 11:12 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Church Street in Old Town Manassas. Officers who were already patrolling the Old Town area also heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd leaving the area near the Bull Run Unitarian Church where a private gathering of approximately 150 to 200 people had been taking place. Officers set up a perimeter and searched the church and surrounding area for anyone who may have been injured. No one was struck by gunfire, and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators recovered numerous cartridge casings in front of the church, consistent with more than one firearm being discharged. One parked vehicle was damaged due to this incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the shots do not appear to have been fired at any person.

Because of the direction the shots were fired, bullets may have traveled a significant distance from Church and Main Street. Residents and business owners in and around Old Town are asked to check their homes, vehicles, and property for any damage that may be related to this incident and to report it to our non-emergency number at 703-257-8000.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has photos or video is asked to contact Detective Thomas Barnes at 703-257-8047 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Solvers 24 hours a day at 703-330-0330. We thank the community members who have already come forward with information.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Update 10.24.2026 at 12:19 a.m.

Police have cleared area; at this time there is no evidence of threat to public safety.

Incident 10.23.2026 at 11:18 p.m.

Police are on scene at Church St and Main St. Please avoid the area and follow all police direction. Don’t cross the crime scene tape.