Triune Entertainment presents Finding Neverland at Journey Theater in Vint Hill

Triune Entertainment will present Finding Neverland at Journey Theater in Vint Hill, the company said.

The production runs October 23 through November 1. With music and lyrics by Gary Barlow and Eliot Kennedy and a book by James Graham, the show explores how playwright J.M. Barrie found inspiration for Peter Pan through his friendship with the Llewelyn Davies family. It is described as a celebration of creativity, friendship, courage, and childlike wonder.

Jennifer Ayers, known to Triune audiences for roles including Grace in Annie and Nefertari in The Prince of Egypt, and for title roles in Anastasia and Evita with Fauquier Community Theatre, is among the cast. Brian Donohue makes his Triune debut as J.M. Barrie; he recently appeared as Avram in Upper Room Theatre Ministry’s Fiddler on the Roof and is a multi-instrumentalist and member of the Gainesville Community Choir.

Triune is an independent, non-Equity production company. Previous productions include The Prince of Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Songs for a New World, and the world premiere of Larry the Big-Time Broadway Producer. Media contact is Matt Moore at [email protected].

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