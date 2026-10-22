Demolition of the metal drydock structure at 411 Mill Street in Occoquan is set to begin Thursday, October 22, 2026, as part of the long-planned Mill at Occoquan mixed-use redevelopment. The work, limited to the drydock, is scheduled for several weeks on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Town officials expect no substantive disruption to normal activity, with possible brief sidewalk closures on some days to remove overhanging metal and a modest increase in truck traffic and noise. Residents can watch the process from nearby public areas, and the town is notifying the community.

Full press release:

We learned today that tomorrow, October 22, 2026, the long-awaited demolition activity will begin at 411 Mill Street. The demolition is scheduled for several weeks, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be limited to the metal drydock structure only. All demolition activities will be contained within the site, with the exception of a few hours on several days when the adjacent sidewalk may need to be closed to remove the metal that overhangs that sidewalk. Truck traffic to remove debris is expected to be modest. As a result, no substantive disruption of normal town activity is expected during demolition, with the most likely impact being a periodic increase in noise in that area of town. Those interested in observing the dry dock removal process will be able to do so from a number of nearby public vantage points. Town staff are using various mechanisms to notify the community about the demolition activity and inquiries should be directed to town hall at 703-491-1918 or to the town manager at [email protected]. Settled in the middle of the 18th century, the historic riverfront town of Occoquan is home to a variety of historic buildings and an eclectic mix of more than one fifty shops and restaurants. It is particularly well known for its annual spring and fall craft shows. For more information on the town check out its web site at www.occoquanva.gov and for more information on town businesses and events go to www.visitoccoquanva.com.

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