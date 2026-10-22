Washington Manassas Airport breaks ground on $41 million air traffic control tower

Washington Manassas Airport broke ground Tuesday on a new 145-foot air traffic control tower. The airport says the project will give controllers better visibility across the airfield, modern workspaces and expanded training space as the field prepares for commercial passenger service.

The ceremony fell on International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. The airport’s announcement does not list a project cost, a completion date or funding sources. Separate reporting puts the total above $41 million, with the Federal Aviation Administration covering $26 million, the Virginia Department of Aviation $1 million and the city of Manassas the rest. The new tower is expected to take about two years. The existing roughly 70-foot tower dates to 1992.

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