Communities for Youth drew about 100 students to free night at Woodbridge IKEA

On Oct. 15, the IKEA store in Woodbridge filled with teenagers. They were not shopping. They played board games, listened to live music and went back for seconds on meatballs.

The free event was put on by Communities for Youth, a local youth-led group that hosts gatherings so students have a place to meet outside school and work. Founder Owen Meyer counted about 100 students.

“Tonight is the proof,” Meyer said. “We have about 100 students here, proving that they would come just to have fun for no other reason, no other incentive — just to organize, play games and build community.”

A gap businesses cannot always fill

Meyer said the problem is simple. Outside school and work, young people do not have many places to go, and most businesses have little reason to make room for them.

“Businesses don’t have an incentive to help out young people who need safe spaces to play and organize other than school or work. Businesses need to make money,” he said. “We host these events for free because we know that businesses can’t always fill that gap.”

Local businesses still showed up to sponsor this one. Supporters included IKEA, Statement Salon and Campbell’s Custard, along with community partners and Prince William Supervisor Kenny Boddye. Meyer said the support shows people are willing to step up for students “when we have the right people in charge.”

He also sees the turnout as a signal. “While there are 100 students here, that means there are 100 families aware of this event,” Meyer said. Local leaders notice what students want, and sponsors see “the power that organizing this many students has. When you bring students together, it can really make a change.”

Built by students who felt it themselves

The organizers are not outsiders. Atiksh Bhan said the group started Communities for Youth because they wanted these spaces too.

“We felt kind of lonely,” he said. “We felt like there wasn’t places to go to just meet new people in a very low-stakes environment.”

Coco Izumi, co-founder of Empathy for the Elderly, said the night also raised the group’s profile and connected it with other organizations. “It brought multiple different organizations with a strong mission together, and I think that’s beautiful.”

What students said

For the students who came, the night was about food, games and finding their people.

“Tonight I ate meatballs, I played games and I reconnected with people that I haven’t seen in years,” said Jojo Seleme, a senior at Colgan High School. “There’s something really special about the connection between Prince William County students, and it’s cool that you get to see that here.”

Valentina Garcia, president of Love and Hope International, said the event offered something a normal night out does not. “When I go out with just my friends, I’m a little bit secluded to just that group of people,” she said. “Here, I’m able to go and talk and interact with a plethora of different teenagers and people with the same mindset as me.”

“I’ve met so many people at this event,” said Jack Lybarger, volunteering for Love and Hope International. “Everyone’s so kind here and so welcoming at each different table.”

Ella Sofia, vice president of Love and Hope International, said, “This makes me feel really welcome in my community.”

The food was a hit. “The meatballs, oh my goodness — it just made me want to take it home and devour some extra meatballs,” said Chelsea Essilfie, event coordinator for Love and Hope International. “And don’t get me started on the mashed potatoes. Thank you so much to all the cooks and everyone who’s a part of hosting this event. We love it and we’re grateful.”

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