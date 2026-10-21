Former Del. Tim Anderson says Virginia bulletin tells registrars they may deny DOJ monitors access

Former Del. Tim Anderson said a 10-page Oct. 15 bulletin from the Virginia Department of Elections and Attorney General Jay Jones tells local election officials they may deny ordinary Department of Justice monitors access to polling places.

Anderson, a former member of the House of Delegates, posted the document and a page-by-page summary on X on Oct. 16. The bulletin, titled “2026 General Election Bulletin for Local Election Officials,” also directs officials to ask federal agents to leave polling locations and contact local police, document agents’ badge numbers, weapons, vehicles and movements, collect complaints from voters who say the agents frighten them, and consult attorneys about challenging federal subpoenas for election materials, Anderson wrote. It notes that Virginia has eliminated the ability to challenge a voter’s qualifications at the polling place.

Potomac Local News contacted general registrars in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Fredericksburg and Stafford on Oct. 16 seeking comment on the bulletin. None replied.

The guidance follows Jones’s Oct. 13 announcement of a Voter Protection Section in his office.

The bulletin is available online.

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