Dwayne White: Army Vet Comedian on 50-State Quest and Woodbridge Shows

Comedian Dwayne White joined Uriah Kiser on the Potomac Local News podcast to talk about his 50-state stand-up goal, leaving a government job for full-time comedy, and the shows he produces at Electric Palm in Woodbridge.

50-state quest: White is down to Minnesota, Alabama and South Dakota, all booked, and plans to finish by the end of 2026. The run included a recent show in a Wyoming town of 108 people.

White is down to Minnesota, Alabama and South Dakota, all booked, and plans to finish by the end of 2026. The run included a recent show in a Wyoming town of 108 people. Background: White is a 23-year, combat-wounded Army veteran. He left his job as a nuclear weapons inspector in 2021 after a conversation with his wife. He got his start through an Armed Services Arts Partnership flyer and now teaches ASAP classes and hosts DC Improv graduation shows.

White is a 23-year, combat-wounded Army veteran. He left his job as a nuclear weapons inspector in 2021 after a conversation with his wife. He got his start through an Armed Services Arts Partnership flyer and now teaches ASAP classes and hosts DC Improv graduation shows. Teaching comedy: His classes break down premise, setup, punchline, tags and emotion. The six-week class ends with a five-minute set at DC Improv.

His classes break down premise, setup, punchline, tags and emotion. The six-week class ends with a five-minute set at DC Improv. Woodbridge shows at Electric Palm: White’s shows have run since February 2021. There’s a free open mic every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a riff mic every other Wednesday and ticketed shows every two weeks.

White’s shows have run since February 2021. There’s a free open mic every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a riff mic every other Wednesday and ticketed shows every two weeks. Next ticketed show: Clarence Nixon, a previous contest winner, headlines the following Friday. The full schedule and tickets are at DwayneWhiteComedy.com.

Clarence Nixon, a previous contest winner, headlines the following Friday. The full schedule and tickets are at DwayneWhiteComedy.com. Other: White talks about the Bar Comedy USA tour, USO shows, sharing a stage with Josh Blue and why he rates the D.C. comedy scene highly for new comics.

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