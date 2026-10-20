Stafford schools staff attend Caring Collective event on student mental health

Stafford County Public Schools said school counselors, diagnosticians, nurses, school psychologists, and social workers attended the 4th annual Caring Collective event on Friday, October 16.

“The morning session focused on identifying shared professional values and updating protocols for responding to student mental health crises. Participants also heard from keynote speaker Dr. Robin Barre, LPC, founder of The Shiftless Wanderer, who presented the ‘9-Step Practice of Validation for School Care Teams.’

“In the afternoon, staff participated in discipline-specific workshops on topics including Emotionally Focused Therapeutic Strategies, Motivational Interviewing for school psychologists, evaluating students with autism, and building dignity and resilience in school nursing.

“We loved seeing these dedicated professionals connect, collaborate, and learn from one another! We are grateful for the incredible care teams who work every day to support our students’ well-being and success. Together, we’re building a stronger, more connected network of support for every student!”

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