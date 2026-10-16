Prince William Dumfries accepts $7 million for Route 1 corridor work and switches to twice-weekly trash pickup By PLN News Published October 16, 2026 at 7:22AM | Updated October 16, 2026 at 8:48AM Overlooking Dumfries, Virginia [Drone photo/ Uriah Kiser / PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Dumfries #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Originals