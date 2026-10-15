Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge has opened Sentara To Home, an outpatient pharmacy where patients can fill their prescriptions before they leave the hospital.

Hospital leaders cut the ribbon on the pharmacy on Oct. 14. It is on the first floor of the medical center, across from Market Coffee, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“By making it easier for patients to access the medications they need before leaving the hospital, we can support safer transitions of care, improve medication adherence, and help patients begin their recovery journey with confidence,” said Ugo Nwachukwu, a pharmacy operations specialist.

Besides filling prescriptions, the pharmacy will offer insurance assistance, medication cost evaluations, and support for patients facing financial or other barriers to getting their prescribed medications. It also has a secure medication drop box where community members can dispose of unused or unwanted medications.

The pharmacy will serve hospitalized patients, people receiving care through local Sentara Medical Group practices, and Sentara team members.

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