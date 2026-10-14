Witnesses Describe Bluestar Blood Evidence and Bhatt’s Inconsistent Statements in Murder Trial

Detective Claudia Ventura testified that Bluestar liquid formula applied to the master bedroom and bathroom on Aug. 21, 2024, revealed blood evidence, and with the lights off “the room lit up blue,” InsideNoVa reports.

Prosecutors believe Bhatt rearranged furniture to cover blood-soaked carpet. Cleaning supplies including Lysol and wipes were found in his bedroom closet. Body-worn camera footage from Ventura’s visits on Aug. 6, 9, and 14, 2024, was also played. Bhatt had told Ventura that Mamta was taking “abortion pills,” but later showed a bottle of birth control pills. He claimed she attended a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services meeting on July 31, 2024, and planned to return for a final interview on Aug. 5 that never happened.

Naresh Bhatt is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body, and physical defilement of a dead body in the 2024 disappearance of his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt. No body has been found. The trial is expected to run into late November.

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