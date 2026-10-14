Montgomery County, Maryland, is building a growing presence in the clean energy economy, with companies developing technologies to support more reliable, efficient, and lower-carbon energy attracting steady investment. In September, Bethesda-based Centrus Energy Corp. raised $99.82 million through a secondary public offering, the latest news of a local clean energy company raising a significant amount of capital.

Centrus Energy, which employs over 460 people, supplies nuclear fuel and services to the nuclear power industry. Its latest capital raise highlights the importance of nuclear energy and domestic fuel capabilities as the United States explores ways to meet rising electricity demand and strengthen its energy supply chain.

Centrus’ secondary public offering follows Rockville-based X-energy’s recent IPO. The company, which develops small modular nuclear reactors and specialized fuel designed to provide reliable, low-carbon energy and has over 1,000 employees, completed an IPO in April that raised more than $1 billion, bringing global attention to the County’s clean energy ecosystem. The company also recently expanded its Montgomery County presence, adding approximately 24,000 square feet to its Gaithersburg headquarters.

Other Montgomery County companies are also addressing energy challenges from different angles. Rockville-based Liatris is developing high-performance insulation materials designed to improve building energy efficiency, while Rockville-based Chaberton Energy is developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. In fact, Chaberton also earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 listing of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

As demand for reliable, clean energy solutions grows, Centrus Energy’s September capital raise is just one example of the investment flowing into companies in this expanding sector, one that Montgomery County is well positioned to compete in, with its deep talent pool and supportive infrastructure.