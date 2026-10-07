Stafford schools say a shelter-in-place drill set off an alert at every school

Stafford County Public Schools told families Wednesday afternoon that a routine shelter-in-place drill at one school set off an alert across every school in the division. The division said the alert was tied to the drill and that there was no emergency and no danger to students or staff.

The note, sent at 3:15 p.m., did not name the school where the drill started and did not say whether the alert had been cleared. Shelter-in-place drills are for severe weather, including tornadoes. The division said Safety and Security and Technology teams were still checking why the false alarm spread and working to fix it.

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Full press release: