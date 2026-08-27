Starting August 29th, Feast & Fettle is bringing fully-prepared dinner to Prince William County, Woodbridge, and Manassas.

Feast & Fettle is not a subscription box full of ingredients and instructions. It is not another round of takeout, chosen at the last minute. The service is built for those looking for something different, who appreciate good food and want more time at home to enjoy it. Meals are prepared from scratch, using fresh, real ingredients. Dishes are delivered chilled, fully cooked, and ready to heat. Each week’s menu is unique, with a mix of dishes meant to cater to the full family, kids included.

That’s the whole model: skip the shopping and skip the prep. Fill the fridge each week, and when dinnertime hits, go straight to the part where everyone sits down together.

This launch builds on real traction. Since January, Feast & Fettle’s Howard County, MD facility has served the greater DMV, and that same infrastructure now reaches homes here.

The company’s approach comes down to one line they repeat often: you deserve better. For local families, that’s a dinner that’s already done by the time anyone gets home.

New members receive $50 off each of their first 3 weeks of service by using code POTOMACLOCAL at check out or following this link: HERE

Service begins August 29th. Learn more at the link HERE.