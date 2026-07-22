Features

Burger King Launches Whopper Guarantee and ‘Your Way Champion’ Managers After Customer Feedback

By Uriah Kiser

“Burger King has launched a new ‘Whopper Guarantee’ promotion and designated ‘Your Way Champion’ restaurant managers to improve order accuracy and service,” WCYB reported. The moves follow a nationwide Listening Initiative that generated thousands of customer complaints about consistency, accuracy and in-restaurant experience.

Dissatisfied customers can have their Whopper remade on the spot and receive a free classic Whopper on a future visit by scanning a QR code inside the box. The changes will apply at participating Burger King locations across Virginia, including those in Northern Virginia.

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