Prince William Seeks Input on Agribusiness, Agritourism Studies

“Prince William County is launching an Agribusiness & Agritourism Study in partnership with Agritecture LLC to develop a comprehensive strategy that will grow our rural economy, enhance agritourism experiences, and ensure that agribusiness continues to thrive,” Prince William County reported.

Managed by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism over a 28-week period, the study includes market research, competitive benchmarking, industry analysis of agriculture and agritourism sectors, and recommendations for an Arts and Agritourism Overlay District, with community conversations scheduled July 27-29 across the county to gather stakeholder feedback on preliminary findings.

The initiative supports the county’s Smart Growth objectives in its 2025-2028 Strategic Plan by expanding and preserving agribusiness and agritourism, diversifying the economic base, increasing tax revenues, and protecting the historic, cultural and natural resources that define Prince William’s rural areas for residents and visitors.

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