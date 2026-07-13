Man Gets 143 Years for 2020 Dale City Double Murder

Prince William County prosecutors secured justice for two men killed in a 2020 house party shooting in Dale City.

On July 10, 2026, Karriem Jackson, 31, was sentenced to 198 years in prison with 55 years suspended, leaving 143 years to serve. A Prince William County jury convicted him August 19, 2025, of two counts of first-degree murder and additional charges including aggravated malicious wounding and firearm offenses.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of November 1, 2020, at a residence in Dale City. Police found Christopher Alan Johnson and Frank Chineji Sapele dead from gunshot wounds, with two other partygoers seriously injured. According to the investigation, Jackson got into an argument that turned physical, then pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the crowd after being told to leave.

Cellphone data helped Prince William County police track Jackson to a townhouse in Fairfax, where U.S. Marshals took him into custody. A search warrant yielded clothing matching witness descriptions. Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Sarah Sami and Iram Ashraf prosecuted the case.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth stated, “It is a tragedy that two lives were ended in a senseless act of gun violence. While the sentence imposed today cannot bring the victims back, it does send a clear message that this kind of violent criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”

Victim Witness Case Managers Kristen Marek and Sara Vutiprichar supported the families, and officials praised Prince William County police detectives, including Sergeant D. Sekely.

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