Rippon Lodge: A Home that Holds Prince William’s Revolutionary Roots

Editor’s Note:

This article is part of our ongoing America 250 series, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. Our America 250 reporter, Deen Lateef, will take us to several historical sites across Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge and introduce us to treasured places that reflect our community’s history.

From George Washington’s visits to family ties at Mount Vernon, this 1747 gem reveals the local leaders who helped forge a nation.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge stands as a quiet but powerful witness to Prince William County’s role in the birth of the United States. Built around 1747, the home offers residents a tangible link to the people and decisions that shaped the Revolutionary era right here in Northern Virginia.

The second-oldest standing house in Prince William County, Rippon Lodge was constructed for Richard Blackburn along the historic King’s Highway (now Route 1), between Neabsco Creek and the Potomac River. His son Thomas Blackburn emerged as a key figure in the push for independence. A member of the House of Burgesses, the Committee of Safety, and local courts, Thomas helped organize resistance efforts, including non-importation agreements, and served as a colonel in the Second Virginia Regiment.

I spoke with two site managers, Jessica Alicea and Daniel Goldstein, about this historic home.

“He was a pretty well-respected man, leading all of the activities… leading up to the revolution,” Daniel Goldstein said during a recent interview.

The Blackburn family’s influence extended beyond politics. George Washington visited the home, a fact documented in his journals. Thomas’s daughter and granddaughters married into the Washington family, with some later managing aspects of Mount Vernon after the president’s death. One descendant, Jane Charlotte Blackburn Washington, even implemented early guided tours to manage the flood of visitors to the estate.

Visitors to Rippon Lodge today are often surprised by the home’s interior. “Most people are surprised at how nice the best room is for that time period,” Goldstein noted. The refined wood paneling, marble fireplace, and spacious layout reflect 18th-century craftsmanship influenced by European styles and architects like Benjamin Latrobe, who visited the site twice and sketched it.

A recent acquisition — a confirmed piece of woodwork by original owner Richard Blackburn — adds depth to the collection. While many original family artifacts were dispersed after the home changed hands, the site continues research with partners like Mount Vernon.

Preserving a 279-year-old wooden structure (with stone and brick foundations) presents ongoing challenges. “The house is older than the Constitution,” Alicea explained. Maintaining historic materials while meeting modern codes, ADA accessibility, and visitor needs requires specialized trades. “There are not a lot of people that still do this work,” Goldstein added, noting reliance on experts from Mount Vernon and Colonial Williamsburg for items like hand-hewn nails.

Prince William County purchased the privately owned property in 2000, sparking the creation of its historic preservation department. The 43-acre site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, includes formal gardens, walking trails, and the Blackburn family cemetery.

As the nation prepares for America 250, engaging with sites like Rippon Lodge matters deeply. “If you don’t learn, you’re going to repeat it,” Alicea said. “Learning about your local history gives a better identity of the general area… We all have to be stewards of our county.”

The site plans a major Revolutionary War event in October featuring reenactors, including perspectives from indigenous interpreters and Ethiopian soldiers — highlighting the multicultural contributions often overlooked in colonial Virginia.

Whether you’re a history buff, a family looking for a weekend outing, or simply curious about Northern Virginia’s roots, a visit here brings the story of American independence home.

Visitor Information

Address: 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Hours: Open Friday–Monday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for self-guided tours (guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Grounds open dawn to dusk.

Admission: $5 per person; free for children under 6.

Contact: (703) 499-9812 or visit pwcva.gov