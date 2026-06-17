Prince William County Embraces America’s 250th Anniversary with Education, Exhibits, and Lasting Community Connections

Prince William County is deeply immersed in commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, blending local Revolutionary War history with robust educational outreach, research, exhibits, and public installations that connect residents—especially young people—to the nation’s founding story.

On June 9, 2026, Paige Gibbons Backus, Historic Site Manager with the county’s Office of Historic Preservation (part of the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism), presented an overview of the Prince William County VA 250 efforts to the Board of Supervisors. The local commission, established in 2023, coordinates with state and national America 250 initiatives while emphasizing hyperlocal stories of patriots, loyalists, free and enslaved residents, and everyday contributions from Prince William’s past.

Education at the Core

A major focus is on engaging the next generation. Education days at county historic sites regularly draw more than 750 students in a single day. Partnerships with Prince William County Schools (PWCS), libraries, and other groups bring in multimedia and youth-led projects, including high school students filming content “by youth for youth” to showcase county history.

Backus highlighted hands-on programming that revamps Revolutionary and civics education, showing students how civic engagement 250 years ago informs participation today.

Exhibits and Research Bringing History to Life

The county offers both traveling and permanent exhibits. The “Resolve to Revolution” permanent exhibit at Williams Ordinary tells the stories of Prince William residents—men, women, children, free and enslaved African Americans, loyalists, and patriots—who shaped the era. Traveling exhibits, including collaborations with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, reach libraries, schools, and community spaces.

Research initiatives, often powered by county interns and university students, have produced groundbreaking local resources. These include a complete roster of Prince William County Revolutionary soldiers and a map of their burial sites—projects that fill previous historical gaps.

Revolutionary War Memorial Dedication Set for August 8

One of the most anticipated milestones is the dedication of a new Revolutionary War memorial on August 8 at 4 p.m. Developed through a public-private partnership with local history groups and the Prince William County Historic Preservation Foundation, the memorial honors all who were affected during the Revolution and will serve as an educational gathering space with interpretive markers.

Road to Revolution Signage and Digital Trail

Seven new Road to Revolution signs have been installed countywide as part of a statewide tourism initiative. These signs link historic sites and help draw visitors while educating locals. Complementing them is a digital Revolutionary War trail launched in 2020, which uses multimedia to guide users through county history online.

Commemoration Extends Through 2031

The efforts are not limited to 2026. Programming will continue through 2031, marking the historical route of Washington and Rochambeau’s march through the county en route to Yorktown. Backus encouraged ongoing community involvement: “This is just the beginning… we will continue the commemoration for several more years.”

Local Leaders Praise the Work

Supervisors expressed strong support. Supervisor Yesli Vega commended the educational focus, particularly at sites like Lucasville School, noting the importance of preserving history “right here in our own backyard.” Supervisor Ruth Anderson Bailey thanked Backus for Dumfries inclusivity and emphasized how such efforts give hope by showing “where we’ve come from and where we are now.”

The VA 250 programming underscores Prince William County’s commitment to historic preservation, community engagement, and connecting local stories to the broader American narrative. Residents can explore events, exhibits, and the digital trail via the dedicated Prince William County VA 250 resources and the county’s historic preservation pages.

With the August 8 memorial dedication approaching and years of activities ahead, the county is ensuring America’s 250th leaves a lasting legacy of informed, engaged citizens rooted in their rich local heritage.