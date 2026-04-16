Monster Truck Wars Returns to Manassas This Weekend at Prince William County Fairgrounds

Get ready for an earth-shaking, tire-crushing weekend of family fun right here in Prince William County!

Monster Truck Wars is rolling into the Prince William County Fairgrounds in Manassas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. This high-octane monster truck show features massive, custom-built trucks battling it out with huge jumps, car crushes, and freestyle action that will have the whole family cheering.

Meet the Monsters

Shark Attack — The ferocious teal shark truck with razor-sharp teeth and massive power.

Outlaw — The classic white-and-red fan favorite known for its aggressive style.

Plus a wild green reptilian beast and more national touring trucks delivering big air and ground-pounding excitement.

World Debut: Locomotive

See the world debut of Locomotive! Steam-powered attitude, all aboard the destruction express!

This brand-new steam train-themed monster truck is making its highly anticipated debut in Manassas and is guaranteed to bring massive energy and unforgettable destruction to the show.

Special Pre-Show Pit Party Experience

Arrive early for the Pre-Show Pit Party! Fans can meet the drivers, get autographs, and — best of all — take a ride in a real monster truck. It’s an unforgettable up-close experience for kids and adults alike.

Kids Tickets are just $15 — making this one of the most affordable family events of the spring.

Watch the Action

Here’s the official preview of what to expect from Monster Truck Wars this weekend in Manassas:

This short, high-energy promo from the Monster Truck Wars team shows the massive trucks in action and gives you a taste of the excitement — including the world debut of Locomotive — coming to the Prince William County Fairgrounds.

Event Details

Location: Prince William County Fairgrounds, Manassas, VA

Dates: Saturday, April 18, 2026 (Matinee – 1:00 PM)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 (Matinee – 2:00 PM)

Sunday, April 19, 2026 (Matinee – 2:00 PM) Tickets & More Info: www.MONSTERTRUCKS.FUN

Tickets are available now and selling quickly. Kids 2 and under sit free on a parent’s lap.

Whether you’re a longtime monster truck fan or just looking for something exciting and different to do with the family this weekend, Monster Truck Wars delivers pure adrenaline and fun for all ages.

Don’t miss it — tag your crew and plan your trip to Manassas now!