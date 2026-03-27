Haymarket, Prince William medical centers add drug take back receptacles

UVA Health has installed secure drug take-back receptacles in the emergency departments of its Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers to make safe year-round disposal of unused and expired medications more convenient for patients, visitors, and staff.

The receptacles accept prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and controlled substances. They do not accept injectable devices such as EpiPens, needles, or other sharps. The program is a partnership between UVA Health’s Pharmacy and Community Engagement teams and the Inmar Drug Takeback Program.

Keeping unused medications at home can lead to accidental ingestion by children or pets and increase the risk of misuse, as many people obtain prescription pain medications from friends or family. Proper disposal also helps protect the environment by keeping pharmaceuticals out of water systems.

“Many people don’t realize that keeping unused medications at home can pose safety risks,” said Jonathan Meli, PharmD, MS, director of pharmacy for UVA Health’s community medical centers in northern Virginia and Culpeper. “Providing secure disposal options in our emergency departments helps prevent accidental exposure, misuse, and environmental harm while supporting the safety of our patients and communities.”

UVA Health will also participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

– UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center, 15225 Heathcote Blvd., Haymarket

– UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, 8700 Sudley Rd., Manassas

– Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd., Culpeper

For more information, contact the UVA Health Pharmacy Department at Culpeper Medical Center, 540-829-4347, Haymarket Medical Center, 571-284-3350, or Prince William Medical Center, 703-369-8171.

This information comes from a UVA Health press release dated March 25, 2026.

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