1.500 Gather for Eid Prayer at Masroor Mosque

About 1,500 men, women, and children from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community gathered at Masroor Mosque in Manassas on Friday, March 20, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Members began arriving at 9:30 a.m. for the special day marking the end of Ramadan.

Imam Salman Tariq led the Eid prayer and delivered the sermon, urging the community to live simply and follow the example of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. He reminded worshippers that true success lies in serving God and continuing the good deeds practiced during the holy month, rather than chasing wealth. Chapter President Kareemullah Kaleem then shared an Eid message from the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, quoting the community’s second Caliph on striving for a deeper union with God.

After silent prayers, families enjoyed lunch together, children received goodie bags, and the group reconvened for the regular Friday prayer at 12:30 p.m. The event took place at the mosque on 5640 Hoadly Road, near Dale City.

This report comes from the Masroor Mosque Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA.

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