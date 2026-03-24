Stafford Buc-ee’s Could Bring 2,174 Sunday Peak Vehicles to Exit 140 – Here’s How the Roads Would Change By Uriah Kiser Published March 24, 2026 at 11:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Buc-ees #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Planning Commission Stafford