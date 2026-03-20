Echoes of Courage: The Rowser Building and the Women Who Lit the Path to Freedom in Stafford County

Stafford County Parks and Recreation is highlighting stories rooted in the county’s history, with a focus this month on the Rowser Building and the Path to African American Mural.

The Rowser Building, built in 1939 as Stafford Training School, was the only facility in the county where Black students could pursue education beyond the seventh grade during segregation. Local African American families helped fund the land purchase, and the school served students. Over the decades, it evolved into H.H. Poole Junior High and later H.H. Poole High School. In 1976, it was renamed to honor Ella Rowser, an educator who served as a teacher, guidance counselor, and principal.

This Women’s History Month, the department is recognizing the legacy of Dr. Lois Vines Cunningham. In 1960, as one of five Black students, Cunningham attempted to integrate Stafford High School but was turned away. She returned to H.H. Poole, where she graduated in 1961. She pursued higher education, earned multiple degrees including a doctorate, and dedicated 42 years to teaching.

“Her story, alongside many others, is a testament to resilience, determination, and the pursuit of opportunity,” Parks and Recreation officials said.

The Path to Freedom African American Mural at the Rowser Building illustrates these histories, chronicling the experiences and contributions of African American residents in Stafford County.

The public is invited to visit the Rowser Building to view the mural and learn about this chapter of local history. Stafford County Parks and Recreation plans to share additional details about Dr. Cunningham’s journey in the coming weeks.

The Rowser Building is located at 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford.