New Signs Point Way to Chopawamsic Backcountry Gem in Prince William Forest Park

Drivers along Joplin Road (VA Route 619) next to Prince William Forest Park may have noticed them recently: a few new signs directing visitors straight to the parking lot for the Chopawamsic Backcountry Area.

These fresh markers are shining a spotlight on a hidden gem tucked within one of Northern Virginia’s most treasured outdoor destinations. For those who love getting away from it all without traveling far, the improved visibility makes this special section easier than ever to find and explore.

The Chopawamsic Backcountry Area is separated from the rest of Prince William Forest Park by Joplin Road. It is also surrounded by Marine Corps Base Quantico, giving the area an even greater sense of isolation and remoteness. This unique geography keeps the spot feeling wild and untouched, set apart from the park’s more popular day-use areas and family picnic spots.

What sets Chopawamsic apart is its commitment to a true primitive experience. As a more remote part of the park, it delivers the kind of seclusion and quiet that many hikers and campers crave but rarely find so close to home. Dense forests, gentle hills, and the peaceful sounds of nature replace crowds and conveniences, offering a genuine backcountry escape in the heart of Northern Virginia.

At the center of it all is a 2.2-mile loop trail that winds through the landscape, passing eight primitive hike-in campsites along the way. The trail is ideal for a moderate day hike, letting visitors enjoy the scenery at their own pace without any gear beyond a daypack. Those wanting more can settle in for the night at one of the campsites.

Visitors to this area can choose to either day hike the trail or book one of the campsites at for the night. Reservations ensure availability and help manage use of the limited sites.

To maintain its secluded nature and protect wildlife, no open campfires or pets are allowed in the Chopawamsic Backcountry Area. These rules keep the environment pristine, prevent damage to sensitive habitats, and allow animals to thrive undisturbed. Campers are encouraged to use portable stoves and follow Leave No Trace principles to leave the area as beautiful as they found it.

Prince William Forest Park provides essential breathing room for residents across Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area. Spanning about 15,000 acres, it stands as one of the largest national parks near the nation’s capital. Originally developed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps as the Chopawamsic Recreational Demonstration Area, the park preserves diverse ecosystems of Piedmont forests, streams, and rolling terrain. Its history of conservation and recreation continues to draw people seeking nature, history, and quiet adventure today.

Practical preparation makes all the difference in a more remote spot like Chopawamsic. Bring plenty of water (or a way to treat it), sturdy hiking shoes, rain gear, a first-aid kit, insect repellent, and a map or compass. Because the area borders the Quantico military base, visitors should stay strictly on marked trails and designated parking areas. Cell service may be limited, so let someone know your plans and check weather conditions ahead of time.

Spring and fall usually offer the best conditions, with comfortable temperatures and stunning foliage. Summer hikes bring humidity and bugs, while winter requires extra caution for shorter days and potential ice. Always prioritize safety and respect the land.

Prince William Forest Park is a National Park Service site managed for conservation and public enjoyment. The park welcomes responsible visitors year-round to experience its natural beauty and rich history just south of the D.C. metro area.