Manassas Chorale Hosts Voices United Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “Gathered As One” on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s Merchant Hall in Manassas. This annual Voices United concert unites the Chorale with the Voices United Festival Choir, directed by a nationally renowned guest clinician. More than 150 singers join the Chorale’s instrumentalists for a program of fifteen selections that celebrate shared music and community spirit.

The Manassas Chorale, founded in 1994 as a small group of about 25 singers, has grown into a 100-voice auditioned community choir under the direction of Artistic Director Rebecca Verner since 1997. Based in Manassas, Virginia, the organization promotes appreciation for quality classical and contemporary music through four major concerts each season and community events. It also sponsors the Greater Manassas Children’s Choir, established in 2015 to offer performance opportunities for young singers in grades K-8.

Tickets cost $30 for adults, with free admission for George Mason University students and anyone 18 and under (prices include fees). Subscriptions for the Chorale’s 2025-26 season remain available until October 11 through the Hylton Center Ticket Office at 703-993-7700. Individual tickets go on sale August 1. Details come from the Manassas Chorale’s announcement on their website and related event listings.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/