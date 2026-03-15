Woodbridge Forum Tackles Democrats’ Redistricting Push

The Prince William Committee of 100 (PWC100), a nonpartisan local business and civic group serving Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park, is hosting a community forum on Virginia’s proposed redistricting constitutional amendment. The event, “The Rush to Remap: Are You Ballot-Ready?”, takes place Thursday, March 19, 2026, at Brittany’s Restaurant in Woodbridge.

Networking starts at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 7 p.m. and running until 9 p.m. The forum includes a buffet dinner featuring salmon, lemon pepper chicken, BBQ meatballs, Caesar salad, roasted potatoes, rice, vegetable medley, cheesecake, and soft drinks, plus a cash bar. Tickets cost $35 for PWC100 members and $40 for non-members, with registration required.

A moderated panel will discuss the amendment, which voters will decide in a special election on April 21, 2026. It would let the General Assembly temporarily redraw congressional districts for the 2026 midterms before returning to the independent Virginia Redistricting Commission process established by voters in 2020. Jill Palermo, managing editor of the Prince William Times, moderates. Panelists include Kimball Brace of Election Data Services, Brian Cannon of No Gerrymandering Virginia, Delegate Dan Helmer (D-Prince William County), and Delegate Michael Webert (R-Fauquier County). Supporters say it counters redistricting in other states for fairness; critics warn it could enable partisan maps favoring one party.

PWC100 President Lynn Forkell Greene invites community members to attend for thoughtful, balanced insights on how the change could affect local representation in Prince William, Manassas, and Manassas Park, regardless of prior knowledge.

This comes from a Prince William Committee of 100 announcement.

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