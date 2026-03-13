Spring Events Kick Off in Manassas: St. Patrick’s Parade This Weekend and Budget Town Hall Next Week

Manassas residents are gearing up for a lively stretch of community happenings as spring begins to unfold in Downtown. The most immediate celebration on the calendar is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set for this Saturday, March 14, 2026, starting at 11 a.m. through the historic streets of Manassas.

Council Member Theresa Coates Ellis highlighted the event during the March 9, 2026, City Council meeting, calling it “a big favorite in our city.” She encouraged everyone to “wear your green so you don’t get pinched” and to “support our businesses afterwards—our restaurants and our shops, and our factory and our museum… so much to see and do in Manassas.”

The parade offers a classic seasonal kickoff, with participants and spectators alike filling the charming downtown area to celebrate Irish heritage and local spirit.

Just two days later, on Monday, March 16, 2026, the city will host a town hall focused on the proposed FY27 budget. Council Member Tom Osina reminded attendees that the session follows a full-day budget work session held the previous Friday, March 6.

“I’m looking forward to hearing folks… thoughts on the city manager’s proposed budget,” he said, noting that he and fellow council members are beginning to shape the final document. Council Member Sonia Vásquez Luna pointed residents to the city website, where searching “budget” or “FY27” brings up highlights and a one-page brief. Council Member Ashley Hutson echoed the invitation for input, saying the council is “absolutely open to comments and feedback” and welcomes phone calls and emails to discuss priorities.

Beyond these headline events, council members shared several ongoing and upcoming community touchpoints. The Winter Farmers Market continues on Saturdays, with Council Member Vásquez Luna urging residents to “stop by and support our small businesses” ahead of the full season.

The community center inside the old Marsteller Middle School is gaining momentum as “a place to be,” according to city officials, featuring Zumba classes every Monday and a growing yoga program that already has a waiting list. Public Works provides magnets with key dates for household hazard waste collection (first event April 1, 2026) and secure document shredding (May 1, 2026)—perfect reminders for spring cleaning.

Looking slightly farther ahead, summer events are already being promoted through the “2026 To Do” channels on social media, promising more free opportunities to gather and enjoy the city.