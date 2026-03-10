Egg Hunts, Reptiles and Free Movies: Stafford Parks’ Spring Lineup

Stafford Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a fun-filled spring with a lineup of family-friendly special events designed to entertain kids and parents alike. From egg hunts to reptile encounters and sensory-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone in the coming weeks.

Families looking for engaging ways to spend time together should mark their calendars and register soon—these popular programs tend to fill up quickly.

Here are the highlighted upcoming events:

EGGsplore & More!

Saturday, March 28

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ages 2–10

$10 per child

Location: Curtis Memorial Park

This egg-citing event is perfect for young children, featuring arts and crafts, a festive egg hunt, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. It’s a great way to kick off the spring season with holiday-themed fun in a beautiful park setting.

Reptile World with Michael Shwedick

Friday, April 10

6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Ages 3 and up

$11

Location: Courthouse Community Center

Join renowned reptile educator Michael Shwedick for an up-close and educational experience with live reptiles from around the world. His engaging Reptile World program introduces audiences to fascinating, gentle creatures while promoting respect for wildlife—ideal for curious kids and families.

Sensory-Friendly Celebrate Your Way

Friday, April 17

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ages 3–18 (with a parent or guardian)

$36 (includes the parent or guardian)

Location: Rowser Building

This inclusive event is tailored for children and teens with sensory needs, offering a calm, low-stimulation environment to celebrate and enjoy activities comfortably. A parent or guardian must attend, making it a supportive outing for the whole family.

Friday Night Flick (FREE EVENT)

Friday, April 24

8:00 p.m.

All Ages

FREE

Location: Embrey Mill Park

Wind down the month with a relaxing outdoor movie night under the stars. This no-cost family event is open to everyone—bring blankets, snacks, and friends! (Note: The movie selection is subject to change.)

These events showcase Stafford Parks and Recreation’s commitment to providing diverse, affordable programming for the community. Whether you’re hunting for eggs, meeting reptiles, or enjoying a free flick, there’s plenty to look forward to this spring.

For full details, availability, and to secure your spot, visit the registration link: bit.ly/StaffordParksSpringEvents