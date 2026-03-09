Woodbridge District Supervisor Special Election Set for Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Prince William County voters in the Woodbridge Magisterial District head to the polls tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in a special election to fill a vacancy on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

The seat became vacant after former Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin won a special election in January 2026 for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 23rd District. The Circuit Court ordered the special election to replace her.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only registered voters residing in the Woodbridge District are eligible to participate. To find your polling place, use the Virginia Department of Elections Polling Place Lookup tool: elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/polling-place-lookup

Same-day registration is available at Election Day polling places and during early voting periods.

Candidates in the Race

The contest features three candidates:

– Muhammed “Sef” Casim (Democratic nominee) — A Woodbridge businessman and political newcomer who won the Democratic firehouse primary (unassembled caucus) on February 7, 2026, with 291 votes to Pamela Montgomery’s 258. If elected, Casim would potentially become the first Muslim member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. His platform emphasizes affordable housing, public safety, improved transportation, and opposition to data centers near residential areas and schools, citing concerns over rising electricity costs.

– Jeannie LaCroix (Republican nominee) — A longtime Woodbridge resident and local businesswoman selected by the Prince William County Republican Committee. LaCroix opposes data centers near homes and schools and supports community input before selling school-owned land for such projects. She has campaigned on family values, safer communities, better schools, and economic opportunity.

– Pamela “Pam” Montgomery (write-in candidate) — A U.S. Army veteran, former Judge Advocate General officer, and lifelong Democrat who lost the Democratic primary but launched a write-in campaign on March 3, 2026. Montgomery has led in fundraising, raising about $30,000 (including contributions from data center developers). She opposes data centers near homes/schools and the sale of school land for them, framing her bid around accountability and trust in the diverse Woodbridge community.

Key Issues and Controversy



The race has centered on local concerns like data center development (including the Digital Gateway project), school funding, transportation, and public safety. All three candidates have expressed opposition to placing data centers near residential areas or schools.

The campaign has been overshadowed by controversy surrounding Casim. Resurfaced social media posts from 2012–2015 included racial slurs (including repeated use of the N-word), misogynistic remarks, antisemitic comments, and other divisive content. Casim apologized multiple times, describing the posts as “foolish” youth mistakes from his early years in the U.S. (he immigrated at age 14), and refused to withdraw, emphasizing personal growth and community focus.

The controversy drew bipartisan criticism. A coalition of prominent Democrats—including Delegate Margaret Franklin, Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy, Supervisor Andrea Bailey, and Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson—condemned the posts as racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic, calling them disqualifying and urging Casim to step down. Republicans highlighted the posts to attack his candidacy.

Prince William County Democratic Committee Chair Sam Chisolm defended Casim in a March 8 letter to the editor published in the Prince William Times, urging party unity behind the primary winner, contextualizing the posts as lacking malicious intent due to cultural influences and youth, and warning that vote-splitting risks a Republican win in a Democratic-leaning district.

Montgomery’s write-in bid has been positioned as a response to the backlash and perceived inadequate accountability from Casim.

Voting and Resources

– Early voting concluded on March 7.

– For more details on the election, sample ballots, precinct lists, and voter information, visit the Prince William County Office of Elections at pwcvotes.org.

– Official Virginia elections resources are available at elections.virginia.gov.