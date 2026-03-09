Hansford Wins Back Job: Arbitrator Slams PWCS for Union Discrimination in Hiring Denial

In a decision that underscores the protections afforded to union leaders under Virginia’s collective bargaining laws, a neutral arbitrator has ruled that Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) committed unfair labor practices by refusing to rehire former Prince William Education Association (PWEA) President Mary “Maggie” Hansford in August 2025. Hansford, who led the union through historic wage negotiations, described the ruling as a moment of “relief and gratitude” in an exclusive statement to Potomac Local News.

The case centers on PWCS’s denial of Hansford’s applications for a speech-language pathologist position and a substitute teacher role. The school division cited media reports of a Virginia Education Association (VEA) audit alleging mismanagement during Hansford’s PWEA presidency, which led to an emergency trusteeship imposed on July 21, 2025. The trusteeship, which suspended Hansford and the PWEA board, was upheld following a contentious 14-hour hearing in August 2025.

Arbitrator Rosemary Pye, Esq., found in her 77-page decision issued around February 2026 that PWCS’s actions violated Sections 14.A.1 and 14.A.3 of the Prince William County Collective Bargaining Resolution (CBR), which prohibit interference with collective bargaining rights and discrimination to discourage union membership. Pye noted that PWCS relied on unverified media reports without investigating or allowing Hansford to respond, and that the VEA audit was not entered into evidence during the January 5, 2026, hearing in Manassas.

Hansford, who served as PWEA president from August 2020 to July 2025, emphasized the broader implications in her response: “The decision confirms that the allegations used to justify PWCS’s refusal to hire me were not supported by credible evidence and that the action interfered with collective bargaining rights. That matters not just for me, but for every educator. Educators should never have to fear that advocating for their colleagues or participating in union activity will cost them their livelihood. This ruling reinforces that those rights exist for a reason.”

The ruling orders PWCS to reinstate Hansford to her former position or an equivalent one, provide backpay from August 7, 2025, reimburse her legal fees, expunge related records, and post notices admitting the violations. Regarding compliance, Hansford said, “The arbitrator’s decision and order provide details about what the school division must do to remedy the unfair labor practices, and the timeline for compliance. The school division also has an opportunity to appeal. My attorneys will focus on compliance and enforcement. My focus right now is simply ensuring that we move forward in a professional way.”

PWCS, however, has pushed back strongly against the decision. In a statement to Potomac Local News, spokeswoman Meghan Silas said, “PWCS vehemently disagrees with the recent findings and ruling by a third-party arbitrator related to a former PWCS employee seeking employment with PWCS. PWCS believes the ruling was made without the benefit of directly relevant facts. Specifically, the arbitrator did not see the independent audit of the Prince William County Education Association conducted by the Virginia Education Association (VEA).”

Silas referenced public reporting on the audit, which alleged “issues of mismanagement, including that Prince William union officers altered meeting records, spent down the union’s financial reserves, exceeded their spending authority and racked up ‘unreasonable’ travel expenses for trips to national conferences and possibly personal travel,” as detailed in a July 23, 2025, Prince William Times article. She added that despite requests, the VEA refused to provide the audit, preventing its entry into evidence. “PWCS is continuing to review the arbitrator’s decision and assess its legal options.”

As of March 9, 2026, no public records or reports indicate that PWCS has filed an appeal to the Prince William County Circuit Court, which must occur within 21 days of the decision under the CBR. This case follows a pattern of labor disputes between PWCS and PWEA, including a 2024 ruling where an arbitrator found PWCS failed to negotiate in good faith.

Reflecting on the personal impact amid the VEA trusteeship challenges, Hansford shared, “The past year has been incredibly challenging both professionally and personally. Anyone who has gone through something like this knows that it takes a toll. The backpay and reimbursement of legal fees are important because they help correct a wrong and recognize that what happened should not have happened. Fee-shifting provisions like the one we advocated for in our collective-bargaining resolution ensure that people have access to skilled labor attorneys. But what matters most to me isn’t the financial piece. What matters is that the decision makes clear that educators should not be punished for standing up for and with their colleagues or participating in collective bargaining.”

On the ongoing trusteeship, which remains in place, Hansford remains optimistic about teacher advocacy: “The educators in Prince William County built something very powerful together. Thousands of educators organized, won recognition as the bargaining agent, and negotiated contracts that improved working conditions for staff and learning conditions for students. Even though the trusteeship changed the organization’s structure, it didn’t change educators’ commitment to advocate for their schools. Many of the previously elected leaders are still working together. Educators here care deeply about having a voice, and I believe that work will continue moving forward.”

Looking ahead, Hansford offered advice to fellow educators: “My advice is simple: stay grounded in your values and stay focused on the people you serve. Organizing and advocating for educators isn’t always easy. Sometimes it means challenging systems that are comfortable with the status quo. But when educators work together, they can accomplish extraordinary things. In Prince William County, thousands of educators came together and secured a stronger voice at the table for more than 11,000 employees. That kind of work matters for our profession and for our students. And it’s always worth doing.”

This ruling comes amid broader tensions within the PWEA, including prior internal conflicts and VEA interventions dating back to 2021. Potomac Local News will continue to monitor developments, including any potential appeal or compliance updates.

For more on this story, including prior coverage of the PWEA trusteeship and collective bargaining milestones, visit our archives.