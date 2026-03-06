Paws for Healing: SNVMC’s Therapy Dog Program Grows to Five, Bringing Comfort to Patients and Staff

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (SNVMC) has expanded its therapy dog program from one to five certified therapy dogs over the past year. The program provides comfort and emotional support to patients, families, and team members throughout the hospital.

National research indicates that therapy dog visits in hospitals reduce patient anxiety by an average of 34 percent during short interactions.

The therapy dogs and their handlers work in the hospital environment. Among the dogs are Hope, Hayden, and Ellie.

Hope



Hope is a four-and-a-half-year-old Aussiedoodle certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. She has volunteered with handler Paula Miller for nearly two years. Hope works in areas such as the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Paula’s husband received treatment in SNVMC’s ICU during the COVID-19 pandemic and passed away there. The experience led Paula to volunteer.

“Volunteering here feels like paying it forward,” Paula said. “Supporting the people who supported me.”

Hope approaches individuals who need support and provides companionship.

Hayden

Hayden is a three-year-old mini Bernadoodle who has volunteered with handler Tanyia Davila for more than a year. He greets staff and comforts families in the ICU.

“Some therapy animals are better suited for schools or libraries,” Tanyia said. “Hayden loves the hospital. This place is his jam.”

Hayden earned Canine Good Citizen certifications during training. He is trained to retrieve Tanyia’s EpiPen if needed.

“In a place filled with alarms and urgency,” Tanyia said, “he brings unconditional love.”

The therapy dog program supports patients, families, and staff in the hospital setting. As the program expands, the dogs continue to visit hospital areas.

For more information about the therapy dog program or volunteering at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, visit the hospital’s volunteer page.