Free Joint Concert at National Museum of the Marine Corps Features Dordt University Wind Symphony and Quantico Marine Band

The National Museum of the Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation are set to host a special evening of live music on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 7 to 8 p.m. The free indoor performance will bring together the Dordt University Wind Symphony and the Quantico Marine Band in the museum’s Leatherneck Gallery, offering the public a unique blend of collegiate and military musical talent amid iconic Marine Corps exhibits.

The concert is part of the Dordt University Wind Symphony’s 2026 national spring break tour, which takes the ensemble from northwest Iowa through the Midwest to the East Coast and back. Directed by Dr. Onsby C. Rose, the performance highlights the group’s repertoire, which often includes works by composers such as Robert Jager, Frank Ticheli, John Mackey, and David Maslanka.

Dr. Rose, an associate professor of music and director of instrumental activities at Dordt University (a Christian liberal arts institution in Sioux Center, Iowa), brings deep personal ties to the Marine Corps. A former U.S. Marine musician, he served as a trombonist and conductor with Marine Bands in Albany, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps. His connection to Marine music continues today: In 2025, his Symphony No. 2, “The Sacred Cloth”—a four-movement tribute to Marine virtues of honor, courage, commitment, and service, inspired by the Marine dress blue uniform—was world-premiered by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band in commemoration of the Corps’ 250th anniversary.

The work is now available on streaming platforms as part of the Marine Band’s album Semper Fidelis: The United States Marine Corps at 250.

The Quantico Marine Band, a premier ensemble based at Marine Corps Base Quantico, is renowned for its ceremonial and concert performances supporting Marine Corps outreach and public events.

The event is free and open to the public—no tickets required. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early: Museum galleries, the store, Tun Tavern, Devil Dog Diner, and concessions will extend hours until 7:00 p.m., allowing visitors to explore the museum’s immersive exhibits on Marine Corps history before the show. The concert is expected to run approximately 90 minutes, including an intermission.

Museum Director Col. Keil Gentry, USMC (Ret.), and Marine Corps Heritage Foundation President and CEO MajGen. James W. Lukeman, USMC (Ret.), will be available for interviews. Additional opportunities with Dr. Onsby Rose, student performers, and band representatives may be arranged upon request.

This collaboration underscores the enduring bridge between civilian academic music programs and the Marine Corps’ rich musical tradition, set against the dramatic backdrop of the National Museum of the Marine Corps at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle, Virginia—just outside Marine Corps Base Quantico.

For more details, visit usmcmuseum.com or marineheritage.org. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind evening of live music celebrating shared heritage and talent.