Spotsylvania Schools Go Remote Two Days

“All Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be Code 3 on Monday, February 2 and Tuesday, February 3, 2026,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools announced.

“Code 3 is a remote learning day for students. 12-month employees report on time.”

“All school and non-school activities (including student externships), day and evening, are canceled,” the division stated.

“Note: the Spotsylvania School Board Work Session and Budget Hearing will take place as scheduled on Monday, February 2, 2026 beginning at 5:30 p.m.”

Families were advised to check their email for additional details about Code 3 operations during the two-day remote learning period.

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