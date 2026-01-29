This Might Be the Coolest Snow Fort Yet

Nazia Sharif shared a heartwarming winter win from her Woodbridge backyard after her six-year-old twin boys turned fresh snowfall into an impressive igloo — with a little help from dad.

According to Sharif, her twins spent several days working alongside their father to build the snow fort, making the most of the rare winter weather. The finished igloo quickly became a point of pride for the family, and Sharif said they’d love to share it with the community.

Sharif identified the builders as her husband, Ram Sharif, and their twin boys, Ibrahim and Noah Sharif, both 6 years old. The igloo was built in their backyard in Woodbridge.

Here’s what the reader sent us:

“Hi! My six year old twin boys built an igloo with their dad over the past few days. We’d love for it to be featured!

It’s in our backyard. Woodbridge, Virginia.

This is my husband Ram Sharif with our twin boys Ibrahim and Noah Sharif. They are 6 years old.”

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