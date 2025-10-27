Prince William Deferred Data Center Plan Heads Back to Prince William Planning Commission By Caitlyn Meisner Published October 27, 2025 at 2:00PM The section of land along Hornbaker Road up for a data center. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Brentsville #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Planning Commission