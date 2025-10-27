12,000 visited Riverside Center during ‘The Sound of Music’ run; Theater announces next production

“Riverside Center was THRILLED to present The Sound of Music for 10 weeks,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts announced. “12,000 people entered our doors and created memories to last a lifetime. Thank you for supporting Riverside. Thank you to our cast, crew, and staff. So long, farewell for now.”

Following the close of The Sound of Music, Riverside will welcome audiences back for its holiday production of White Christmas, continuing the theater’s tradition of bringing classic musical performances to the Fredericksburg region.