CRRL staff explore the legacy of Universal’s Classic Monsters

“Discover the world of Universal’s Classic Monsters through these blogs written by library staff,” the Central Rappahannock Regional Library shared.

The featured blog series delves into the history and cultural impact of Universal’s iconic movie monsters—including Dracula, Frankenstein’s creature, the Mummy, and the Wolf Man—highlighting how these early horror films shaped cinema and continue to inspire today’s storytelling. The posts are part of CRRL’s adult reading and film appreciation offerings available through its Explore platform.