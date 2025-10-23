“Got fines? Clear ’em with canned goods! 🥫📚 Donate non-perishable food at Manassas Park City Library November 1–15 and get $3 off fines per item!” Manassas Park City Library posted. “Donations support NVFS Hunger Resource Center.”
Manassas Park City Library Offers Fine Forgiveness for Food Donations
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!