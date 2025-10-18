Quantico

Marines and Families Celebrate Halloween at Quantico Trunk or Treat

By Uriah Kiser
U.S. Marines and families aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico come together for an annual Trunk or Treat event at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2025. Marines and their families gathered to decorate the trunk of their cars and give out candy to children as a way to celebrate the Halloween season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

U.S. Marines and their families gathered outside Lejeune Hall at Marine Corps Base Quantico on October 16, 2025, for the base’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration. Participants decorated their car trunks with festive Halloween themes and handed out candy to children, fostering community spirit and family fun across the installation.

The event, which drew Marines from multiple units, included appearances by service members such as 1st Sgt. Ashley Kowtko of Headquarters Company, Security Battalion, who joined in handing out treats. The Trunk or Treat offered a safe and spirited way for families aboard Quantico to celebrate the Halloween season together.

(Photos by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

A participant hands out candy during the annual Marine Corps Base Quantico Trunk or Treat event at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2025. Marines and their families gathered to decorate the trunk of their cars and give out candy to children as a way to celebrate the Halloween season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Ashley Kowtko, the first sergeant for Headquarters Company, Security Battalion, hands out candy to children during the annual Marine Corps Base Quantico Trunk or Treat event at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2025. Marines and their families gathered to decorate the trunk of their cars and give out candy to children as a way to celebrate the Halloween season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)
A family decorates their trunk during the annual Marine Corps Base Quantico Trunk or Treat event at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2025. Marines and their families gathered to decorate the trunk of their cars and give out candy to children as a way to celebrate the Halloween season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)
U.S. Marines and families abroad Marine Corps Base Quantico come together for an annual Trunk or Treat event at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 16, 2025. Marines and families gathered to decorate the trunk of their cars and give out candy to children in order to celebrate the Halloween season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)

 

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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