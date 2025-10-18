Marines and Families Celebrate Halloween at Quantico Trunk or Treat

U.S. Marines and their families gathered outside Lejeune Hall at Marine Corps Base Quantico on October 16, 2025, for the base’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration. Participants decorated their car trunks with festive Halloween themes and handed out candy to children, fostering community spirit and family fun across the installation.

The event, which drew Marines from multiple units, included appearances by service members such as 1st Sgt. Ashley Kowtko of Headquarters Company, Security Battalion, who joined in handing out treats. The Trunk or Treat offered a safe and spirited way for families aboard Quantico to celebrate the Halloween season together.

(Photos by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan E. Melendez)