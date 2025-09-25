Politics Stewart Says He’s Open to Reviving Bi-County Parkway Connector Idea By Potomac Local News Published September 25, 2025 at 3:00PM Stewart This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Bi-County Parkway #Election 2025 #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Digital Gateway