Masquerade brings residents and guests together at Acclaim at Belmont Bay

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Residents, families, and community members recently gathered at Acclaim at Belmont Bay, a senior living community in Woodbridge, for a lively masquerade celebration, complete with colorful masks, festive attire, and community spirit. Guests enjoyed wine, mimosas, and chef-prepared small bites and desserts as they mingled with neighbors and team members.

Designed to bring together current residents, their families, and prospective community members, the masquerade highlighted Acclaim at Belmont Bay’s focus on creating meaningful moments through shared experiences.