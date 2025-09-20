Townhouse Fire Forces 7 People Out of Their Home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Fire and Rescue crews rushed to the 1900 block of Pohick Creek Ct. in Woodbridge at 11:53 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 after reports of a townhouse fire. When they got there, they found fire and smoke on the first floor. No injuries were reported.

The home suffered moderate damage, and the building official declared it unsafe to occupy. Adjacent townhomes were spared damage. A total of five adults and two children have been displaced and are getting help from the Red Cross. Fire Marshal’s Office is still on scene investigating the cause.

Here’s what we found on the home and area:

That townhouse (1900 Pohick Creek Ct) was built in 1983, has about 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths with ~1,510–1,640 square feet.

It’s in the Rolling Brook subdivision of Woodbridge, Prince William County.

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