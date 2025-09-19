Mountain View High and Margaret Brent Elementary Go Into Lockdown

STAFFORD, Va. – Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary were placed on lockdown Friday morning after an alarm was triggered, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say there’s a large police presence in the area out of an abundance of caution, but at this time, there’s no direct threat to either school. Parents who feel the need to respond are asked to go to Margaret Brent Elementary.

The two schools sit right next to each other on Mountain View Road in Stafford County. Mountain View High, home to about 2,000 Wildcats, opened in 2005 and serves grades 9–12. Just down the road, Margaret Brent Elementary has about 800 Bobcats in grades K–5 and consistently ranks among the county’s top-performing schools.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will release more details as they become available.

Here’s the full press release:

Lockdown:

Mountain View High School and Margaret Brent Elementary School are currently on lockdown due to an alarm being triggered. There is a large police presence in the area out of an abundance of caution as deputies check the schools. At this time, there is no direct threat to either school. Parents who feel the need to respond to the area are asked to respond to Margaret Brent. We will provide further information when it becomes available.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/