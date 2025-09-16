80 Townhomes Approved for Former Sport and Health Site in Woodbridge

Go to Dumfries Secures $7 Million for U.S. Route 1 Corridor Redevelopment in State Budget Amendment

Dumfries Secures $7 Million for U.S. Route 1 Corridor Redevelopment in State Budget Amendment

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Go to NTSB: Bus Did Not Slow Before Deadly I-95 Crash in Stafford; Local First Responders Praised

NTSB: Bus Did Not Slow Before Deadly I-95 Crash in Stafford; Local First Responders Praised

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Go to Dumfries Town Council Discusses Landfill Fees, Explores Relief Options for Residents

Dumfries Town Council Discusses Landfill Fees, Explores Relief Options for Residents

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Go to Manassas Police Explain Decision Not to File Additional Charges in Dean Park Child Luring Case

Manassas Police Explain Decision Not to File Additional Charges in Dean Park Child Luring Case

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