Prince William 80 Townhomes Approved for Former Sport and Health Site in Woodbridge By Caitlyn Meisner Published September 16, 2025 at 11:00AM | Updated September 16, 2025 at 11:55AM 13000 Sport and Health Drive in the Occoquan District. [Courtesy of Prince William County] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Occoquan #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Woodbridge